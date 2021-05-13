Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

