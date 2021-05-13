Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

