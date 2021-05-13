Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,632 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

