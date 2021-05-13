Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,103 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of IAA worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after buying an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after buying an additional 188,197 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

