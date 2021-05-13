Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day moving average is $219.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

