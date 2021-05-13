Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.