TFI International (TFII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TFI International (NASDAQ: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

4/13/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 168,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,661. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

Get TFI International Inc alerts:

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.