The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The AES by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

