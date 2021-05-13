The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

AES stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 182,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,504. The AES has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

