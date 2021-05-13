The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $177.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $181.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

