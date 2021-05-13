The Clorox’s (CLX) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $181.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

