The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00293651 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

