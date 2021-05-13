The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.80 ($18.58).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €14.26 ($16.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60.

alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

