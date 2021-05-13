The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.11.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.