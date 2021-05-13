The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.