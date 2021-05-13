The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $375.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.87.

Shares of HD opened at $317.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

