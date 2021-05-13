The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $709.22 million, a PE ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

