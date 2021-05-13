The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.