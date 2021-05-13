The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $863.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

