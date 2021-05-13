The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $95,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

