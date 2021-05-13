The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $122,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $234.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

