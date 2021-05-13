The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 43,452 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $104,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $257.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.