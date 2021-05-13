The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $30.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $34.54. 112,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,604. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

