The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.91

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.91 and traded as high as C$35.34. The North West shares last traded at C$35.21, with a volume of 133,318 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

