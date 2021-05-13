The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,504. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,796 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.