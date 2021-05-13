The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by Argus from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $279.84 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $176.06 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

