The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 792,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

