The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 792,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The company has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

