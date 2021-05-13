The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.740 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

