Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $454.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

