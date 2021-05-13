TheStreet Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to B

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

