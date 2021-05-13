Thrive Token (THRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,577.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $207,098.10 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

