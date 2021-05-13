Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $22.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

TVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.73. 480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,141. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

