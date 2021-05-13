TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of X opened at C$133.23 on Thursday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 EPS for the current year.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.86.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

