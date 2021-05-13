Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tokio Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tokio Marine stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

