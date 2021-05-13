TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $223.80, but opened at $207.38. TopBuild shares last traded at $206.33, with a volume of 1,523 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 66.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

