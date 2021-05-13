TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Issues Earnings Results

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%.

NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. TORM has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -363.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

