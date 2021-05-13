Tornado 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $540,073.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $590,968.57 and approximately $540,073.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $98.49 or 0.00193305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01226458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01000573 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.