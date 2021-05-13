Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $153.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

