TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCAP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 217.68 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 373.40 ($4.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.24.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

