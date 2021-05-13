Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 768 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,436% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

