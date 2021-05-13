Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,507 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,062 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

