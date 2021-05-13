Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.31.

Shares of TT traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,747. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

