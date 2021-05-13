Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.84. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

