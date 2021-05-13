Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trane Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

