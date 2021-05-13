TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.46. 266,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,711. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$13.59 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.81.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

