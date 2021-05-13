TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $661.20.

TDG traded up $13.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.93. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,766. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

