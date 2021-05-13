TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $660.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.89. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,766. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.