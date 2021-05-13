TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $762.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.54. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

