Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 9,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Holger Bartel purchased 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $16,740.00.

TZOO stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

